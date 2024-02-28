Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Up to $131.49

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.49, but opened at $146.99. Chart Industries shares last traded at $153.83, with a volume of 576,027 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after acquiring an additional 344,662 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.