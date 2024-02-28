Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,135. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

