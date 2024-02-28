Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,135. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.06 and a beta of 1.76.
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
