Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. 1,375,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,034. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.