China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.21 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

