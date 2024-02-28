Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.15. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHR. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE CHR traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,346. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$416.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3701997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.