Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Chubb worth $137,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.00. 126,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,462. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.