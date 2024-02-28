Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises approximately 1.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after buying an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after buying an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 587,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,310. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

