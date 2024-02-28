Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Trimmed by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

