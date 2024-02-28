Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

