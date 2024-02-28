Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Teza Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,852.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,681 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock remained flat at $48.31 on Wednesday. 4,530,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,537. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

