CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CI&T were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

CI&T Price Performance

CI&T stock remained flat at $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $622.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.05.

CI&T Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

