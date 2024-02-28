Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Citigroup worth $129,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of C traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.