CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CleanTech Alpha Trading Down 18.5 %

CleanTech Alpha stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,249. CleanTech Alpha has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About CleanTech Alpha

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

