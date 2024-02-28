CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 12,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CleanTech Alpha Trading Down 18.5 %
CleanTech Alpha stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,249. CleanTech Alpha has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About CleanTech Alpha
