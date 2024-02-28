Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.55. 387,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,334,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 86.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 606.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 864,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

