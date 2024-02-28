Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4033 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.
About Clearway Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearway Energy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.