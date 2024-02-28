Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Codere Online Luxembourg to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

