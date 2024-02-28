Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.25. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 196,433 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

