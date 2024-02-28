Coin98 Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $280.15 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002329 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,336 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.