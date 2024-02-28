Comparing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $19.46 billion 3.66 $2.30 billion $2.78 31.10 Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.65 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 3 10 0 2.77 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus price target of $86.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 11.82% 509.75% 16.53% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Volatility and Risk

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

