Comparing Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $380.73 million 1.32 -$150.96 million ($1.73) -4.18 Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 40.61 $111.21 million ($3.74) -4.81

Cullinan Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valneva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Valneva has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valneva and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valneva currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.79%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.44%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valneva is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -51.19% -57.90% -19.66% Cullinan Oncology N/A -31.40% -29.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valneva beats Cullinan Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its products also include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-418, a human bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, the company's preclinical product includes CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

