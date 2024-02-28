Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LODE traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,941. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LODE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

