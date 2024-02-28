Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $82.90

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.90, but opened at $76.33. Concentrix shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 185,400 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Down 16.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 470.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 161.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 490,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

