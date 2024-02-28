Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.31 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,980,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

