Contrasting Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) and Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Japan Airport Terminal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.32 -$555.16 million ($23.39) -0.13 Japan Airport Terminal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Japan Airport Terminal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Japan Airport Terminal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -45.59% -315.49% -28.49% Japan Airport Terminal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wheels Up Experience and Japan Airport Terminal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Japan Airport Terminal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 853.57%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Japan Airport Terminal.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats Japan Airport Terminal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Japan Airport Terminal

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots. In addition, it is involved in the operation of merchandise stores in domestic and international terminals, including stores in the lobby; and provision of airport passenger, travel insurance agency, and hotel reservation services, as well as rental of halls and conference rooms. Further, the company engages in the international and domestic travel sales, and ticket sales for transportation and events; and management and operation of Haneda Airport Wharf. Additionally, it is involved in the wholesale of duty-free goods; operation of commissioned duty-free shops at the Narita International Airport, Kansai International Airport, and Central Japan International Airport; and the product sales at Chengdu Shuangli International Airport. Furthermore, the company operates restaurants; and manufactures and sells in-flight meals, box meals, retort food, etc. Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.