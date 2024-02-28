Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a PE ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 205,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

