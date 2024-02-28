Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.91

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 298311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

