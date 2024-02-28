Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

