Cormark Weighs in on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

