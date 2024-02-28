Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.59 or 0.00018757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and approximately $271.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00066043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,343,423 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

