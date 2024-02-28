Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,977,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $132,871 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.