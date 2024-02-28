Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

