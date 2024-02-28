Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $107.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

CR opened at $123.24 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

