Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRDO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 3,334,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,828. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,018,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,928,946 shares of company stock valued at $57,831,572. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

