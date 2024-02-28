Critical Review: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) versus Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 7.53% 11.56% 7.07% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China presently has a consensus target price of $61.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum China and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $10.98 billion 1.62 $827.00 million $1.96 21.95 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Yum China beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

