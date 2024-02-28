Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.050-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $123.82. 389,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,724. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,641 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 90.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

