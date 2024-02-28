Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($65.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,617 ($58.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,807.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,786.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,317.27, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

