Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($65.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Croda International Stock Performance
Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,617 ($58.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,807.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,786.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,317.27, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,132 ($90.46).
About Croda International
