CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $274.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

CRWD traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $318.06. 778,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,728. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,265.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

