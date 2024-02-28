CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $63.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

