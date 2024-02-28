CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCLP

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.