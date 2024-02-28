CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. 2,373,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,301,480. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

