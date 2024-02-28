CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 3,919 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,787. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

