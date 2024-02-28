CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 5,573 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 384,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,728. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

