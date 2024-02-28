CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

