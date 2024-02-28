CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,201,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 252,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. 77,098 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

