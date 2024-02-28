CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.32. 1,331,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

