CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

LLY traded down $11.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $753.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.93. The company has a market cap of $716.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

