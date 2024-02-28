CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,947,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,947,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,206,577 shares of company stock valued at $106,814,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,450. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

