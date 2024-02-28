CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,081,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,580,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $652.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

