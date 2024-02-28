CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.33. 11,640,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,364,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.