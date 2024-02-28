CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

